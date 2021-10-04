https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/sick-freak-who-followed-sen-kyrsten-sinema-into-asu-bathroom-has-a-message-for-all-the-haters-trying-to-tone-police-her/

According to Joe Biden, angry illegal immigration activists following Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into a public restroom, harassing her, and recording her without her consent is just “a part of the process.”

Joe Biden on public harassment of Senators: “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody.” pic.twitter.com/LTaFv3wqIo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2021

That’s good news for Sophia Marjanovic, who doesn’t have much reason to be concerned about consequences now that the president himself has effectively signed off on this:

BREAKING: The woman who followed Sen. Sinema into the bathroom and stood right outside the stall, posted this on Facebook pic.twitter.com/OcvoYHXLGa — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 4, 2021

Sophia definitely sounds like someone we should listen to and not at all like an unhinged, attention-seeking troll.

You see, the bathroom was on stolen land, so that makes it ok. https://t.co/mFaUJ39LiT — Bossypants Autonomous Zone (@ajenable) October 4, 2021

Ah yes, the traditional indigenous surname of … Marjanovic. Her tribe roamed the plains of Serbia. — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 4, 2021

Do the indigenous people who stole land from other indigenous people have to give the land they stole to those indigenous people? — Giancarlo (@GianCarloUS) October 4, 2021

Pretty sure it’s just conquered land, after all the “indigenous” people that were here before us just took it from the people that were there before them. Since they wiped out the Mogollon, Anasazi, and Hohokam tribes that predate any Native American living there. — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) October 4, 2021

We get the feeling that Sophia’s not so much concerned about indigenous people as she is about making a name for herself.

Those were all certainly words, they don’t say much but I can confirm they are all words. — Emanny (@Emannytheory) October 4, 2021

They’re words, all right. So that’s something.

But none of them justify harassing Sen. Sinema.

That’s a really interesting point.

People like this are perversely fascinating. It takes a special kind of mind to think that being an oppressed, downtrodden minority is preferable… — Moe Lane (@Ogiel23) (@moelane) October 4, 2021

…to being someone with a PhD. in microbiology / immunology (which I assume is pure money these days), but I guess dopamine is a helluva drug. — Moe Lane (@Ogiel23) (@moelane) October 4, 2021

Sophia definitely sounds like she’s on something.

