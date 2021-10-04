https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/sinema-issues-statement-activists-filmed-bathroom-not-legitimate-protest/

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has issued a statement responding to being chased into the bathroom by illegal alien activists filming her while shouting in favor of Joe Biden’s spending package.

Sinema asserted that it was “not a legitimate protest.”

“Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest,” Sinema said. “It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom.”

“The activist group that engaged in yesterday’s behavior is one that both my team and I have met with several times since I was elected to the Senate, and I will continue engaging with Arizonans with diverse viewpoints to help inform my work for Arizona,” Sinema’s statement continued.

The activist group, Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), had targeted her at Arizona State University where she is a lecturer.

In Arizona, it is illegal to film or photograph someone in a bathroom where an individual “has a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin are the two Democrats holding the line against the massive spending bill.

When asked if the activists crossed a line, Joe Biden said that harassment is “part of the process.”

WOW Biden just said Senator @kyrstensinema being harassed and cornered into a bathroom is just “part of the process.” Joe’s own words. pic.twitter.com/a4720jXdgU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2021

Biden said that he doesn’t think that they’re appropriate tactics, but added “it happens to everybody.”

The president chuckled and added that the only people it doesn’t happen to are people with Secret Service protection.

“It’s part of the process,” he concluded before taking another question.

We wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She’s been completely inaccessible. We’re sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!” pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

