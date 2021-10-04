https://www.oann.com/singapores-grab-hires-sats-ceo-alex-hungate-as-chief-operating-officer/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=singapores-grab-hires-sats-ceo-alex-hungate-as-chief-operating-officer



FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga

October 4, 2021

(Reuters) – Singapore-based ride-hailing and payments firm Grab on Monday named Alex Hungate, the CEO of in-flight catering services firm and airport ground handler SATS, as its new chief operating officer, with effect from January 2022.

Hungate is joining Grab after Southeast Asia’s biggest ride hailing-to-food delivery group earlier this year agreed a record merger deal https://www.reuters.com/business/grab-announce-merger-with-us-spac-be-valued-nearly-40-bln-sources-2021-04-13 with U.S. blank check company Altimeter Growth Corp to list in the United States.

Grab said in a statement that Hungate was joining the company as it has expanded from ride-hailing into multiple new segments in the last three years.

SATS said last week that Hungate will leave the company in December after being the CEO for eight years. He was previously the CEO of HSBC Singapore, among other roles.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

