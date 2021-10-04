https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/04/slate-argues-that-the-secret-to-getting-people-vaccinated-is-simple-just-make-them-do-it/

In our previous post, someone asked who has consistently worse takes: Slate or Jezebel. It’s only right, then, that we follow up our post on Jezebel with a hot take from Slate: it’s really very simple to get people vaccinated — just make them do it.

Jordan Weismann applauds New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for his mandate that educators be vaccinated or lose their jobs:

Last week, the deadline finally arrived for New York City public school employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave. The city’s mandate was far stricter than those being imposed in some other cities and states, as it did not give employees the option to be tested weekly in lieu of a shot. NYC’s educators simply have to get vaxxed if they want to keep collecting their salaries.

The result: 89 percent of the entire Department of Education workforce has been vaccinated.

Like Jezebel deciding that bullying is a good thing after all.

