In our previous post, someone asked who has consistently worse takes: Slate or Jezebel. It’s only right, then, that we follow up our post on Jezebel with a hot take from Slate: it’s really very simple to get people vaccinated — just make them do it.

The secret to getting people vaccinated is actually really simple: Just make them do it. https://t.co/XG9p3gSfHN — Slate (@Slate) October 4, 2021

Jordan Weismann applauds New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for his mandate that educators be vaccinated or lose their jobs:

Last week, the deadline finally arrived for New York City public school employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave. The city’s mandate was far stricter than those being imposed in some other cities and states, as it did not give employees the option to be tested weekly in lieu of a shot. NYC’s educators simply have to get vaxxed if they want to keep collecting their salaries.

The result: 89 percent of the entire Department of Education workforce has been vaccinated.

We have the best transparent journalists don’t we folks — Celestial Ambidextrous (@mildmeatmilk) October 4, 2021

They’ll just become more anti-vax. And then the anti-vaxxed will win. Do you really want that? — A.J. (@AgentJenSPB) October 4, 2021

That’s the secret to broad brutal conflict not vaccination 😂 — had2goanon (@had2goanon) October 4, 2021

Did a rapist write this? — GoddamnedMickey (@GoddamnedMickey) October 4, 2021

Some heavy rape vibes from that logic. — John Snowden (@JonSnoden) October 4, 2021

Interesting. I wonder how you would get someone to have sex with you. — Robbie (@AsthmaticAutist) October 4, 2021

The secret to having sex with any woman is actually really simple: Just make them do it. — JustPlainStacy (@JustPlainStacy) October 4, 2021

The secret to getting sex would be rape, by that logic. — Koresh D’Souza (@when_lights) October 4, 2021

Imagine posting this and thinking you’re an American — Hey You (@rjh9aer) October 4, 2021

Guns, prison, chemical, beatings, camps? Which historical route are you suggesting ? — JL Piers (@JlPiers) October 4, 2021

I much prefer it when fascists just come right out and say what they’re really thinking rather than keeping up pretenses. More of this, please. — beard (@chronicreloader) October 4, 2021

Slate’s editors were like “Sensational headlines aren’t giving the same return. Let’s just run something a fascist newspaper would run.” Not fascist so much as morons who are thinking in terms of headlines and not in terms of “I’m going to have to pretend I didn’t work at Slate” — I Want To Talk Now (@iwanttotalk_now) October 4, 2021

Wouldn’t it be simpler to just threaten their kids? — Lee (@Lee44517502) October 4, 2021

Why does the left think it’s funny to threaten people into injections? It’s tragic. — 🇺🇸ProudFreeAmerican🇺🇸 (@DoopieDoughnuts) October 4, 2021

Hold them down and jam it right in their neck. Because that’s how we roll in a free society, right? — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) October 4, 2021

The secret way to getting people into gulags is actually really simple: Just make them go there. — strange times indeed (@gettingitcc) October 4, 2021

You are sadistic psychopaths. — George McLean (@George_Mclean88) October 4, 2021

Test that assumption at your earliest convenience. — Daniel Lindstrom (@ki5kub) October 4, 2021

Come and try it. You’ll be eating your syringe. — Macbog1575 (@macbog1575) October 4, 2021

Your ideas are so bad you need to force people to adopt them, we know — Lee Harvey Rosswald 🏴🐍 (@harveyrosswald) October 4, 2021

Now imagine if Trump was calling for vaccine mandates. — Pirate Radio DJ (@pirateradio_dj) October 4, 2021

So weird that the ones that screamed the last guy was a fascist the loudest are actually turning out to be actual fascists. Soooo weird. — LeMaahk (@LeMaahk) October 4, 2021

The authoritarian left. — CornPop🌹 (@Daddy69Dog) October 4, 2021

Force. Because that breeds goodwill. — Vanessa Blakeslee (@vmblakeslee) October 4, 2021

Worked for Harvey pic.twitter.com/ZIV5KWT2lj — Paul DellaPelle (@paolodellapelle) October 4, 2021

Sounds like tyranny but okay. — LCHobbs (@lc_hobbs) October 4, 2021

Slate discovering that maybe the fascist was inside them all along. — ReturnofJStache (@j_returnof) October 4, 2021

Like Jezebel deciding that bullying is a good thing after all.

