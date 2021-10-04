https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/st-louis-priest-placed-sabbatical-conservative-stance-not-wearing-mask/

A Saint Gerard Majella priest in St. Louis, Father Larry Huber, was forced out and placed on a three-month sabbatical from parish ministry for his conservative stance within the Catholic church and for not wearing a facemask.

A group of liberal parishioners has reached out to the archbishop to complain that Father Huber wasn’t wearing a mask during his service.

Father Huber was one of the visionaries behind the Community of Transcendent Men in Jefferson County, a ministry to help men develop their roles as leaders at home, community, and Church. He also is a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

A reader shared with Gateway Pundit his conversation with Father Huber. Here’s an excerpt from the email:

TRENDING: “Tell Your Son to Stop Tweeting about Me” – Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Insults Trump and His Family

We just spoke to Father Huber who was placed on a 3 month sabbatical for his conservative stance within the Catholic Church, as he was packing his car. He said that he met with Archbishop Rozanski and he did not want to hear anything that Father Huber was saying. Father Huber said that as a priest, he is the spiritual representation of God and you don’t cover up God. Archbishop Rozanski didn’t want to hear about the fact that Father Huber also has Covid antibodies (he’s been tested and retested for antibodies) because he had COVID earlier in the year. A group of liberal parishioners contacted him often to complain about him not wearing a mask and also went to the archbishop to complain that he wasn’t wearing a mask.

A weekly newsletter from Saint Gerard Majella parish stated that Father Huber will be leaving SGM – at least for the near future. In fact, this weekend (October 2-3) was his final one. “The sabbatical will allow him to continue to discern how the Lord is calling him to exercise his priestly ministry.”

Archbishop Rozanski will be appointing a new pastor who will likely come to Saint Gerald’s on November first.

The Gateway Pundit wrote St. Gerard’s and will include their statement when we hear back from them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

