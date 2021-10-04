http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ZmBnaLUhpxg/stalking-sen-sinema-continued.php

Far-left crazies continue to harass Senator Kyrsten Sinema, most recently on an airplane. I assume she was flying back to D.C.:

Message from Karina – I am a DACA recipient from Arizona who volunteered to help elect Sen. Sinema. I asked her to follow through on her promises to immigrants in Arizona and support citizenship through reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/iw4nsrI2v7 — ADAC (@TheADAC) October 4, 2021

Sinema chose not to engage with the crazy (and the second crazy who was filming). Probably a good decision, although I doubt that I could have been so restrained.

The question this raises is whether we should provide senators with security. Currently, I believe the Senate Majority Leader gets security, and maybe the Minority Leader, but no one else. Almost all senators walk around by themselves, vulnerable to attacks by the criminally insane or by Democratic Party activists like James Hodgkinson. (To be fair, that was the House.)

We have a long tradition of politicians mingling with the public. During the Civil War, President Lincoln rode freely around Washington, where there were lots of Confederate sympathizers, on a horse. Of course, we have also had some assassinations. Personally, I would be happy to pay for security for senators and, to the extent appropriate based on experience, members of the House, if left-wing crazies continue to violate all laws of decency. Someone is going to get hurt.

UPDATE: Christian Toto comments:

The anti bullying crowd has been pretty silent of late… — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 4, 2021

All positions taken by liberals are provisional at best, subject to revision as soon as the winds change.

ANOTHER UPDATE: The great Comfortably Smug adds:

She’s going to be wearing a Make America Great Again hat by next week if they keep this shit up. https://t.co/BzTxbMNV70 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 4, 2021

And who can disagree with this observation?

If someone with a MAGA hat harassed a US Senator in a bathroom – the FBI would’ve already sent a 16 member SWAT team to raid their home this morning, arrested them, and held them without bond – and – it would be a national news story breathlessly covered 24/7 for 6 months. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 4, 2021

And finally:

I too have had people bother me when I’m in the bathroom, demanding things, and not leaving until I emerge. They’re called toddlers. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) October 4, 2021

That strikes me as fair comment. The people who dominate the Democratic Party are about as intelligent, and as self-controlled, as toddlers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

