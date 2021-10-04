https://www.theblaze.com/news/star-trek-actor-william-shatner-will-launch-into-space-later-this-month-im-going-to-be-a-rocket-man

William Shatner, the actor known for his role as Captain Kirk on “Star Trek,” will soon make his first real-life jaunt into space.

Shatner, who played the character in the “Star Trek” television series and seven “Star Trek” movies, will blast off along with three other individuals on Oct. 12, according to Blue Origin.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

The 90-year-old actor will set a new record as the oldest person ever to launch into space, a distinction that was recently claimed by 82-year-old Wally Funk who was one of the individuals on board a Blue Origin flight in July.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen from the Netherlands were also on board the 10-minute flight in July. Daemen became the youngest person ever to launch into space.

“So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!'” Shatner tweeted on Monday.





Bezos, the billionaire business tycoon who founded Amazon, is a big “Star Trek” fan, according to the Associated Press, which reported that Blue Origin invited the actor to join the trip as a guest.

Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations Audrey Powers will also be on board the flight next week. Two other individuals, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, will also be aboard.

“Blue Origin was founded by Jeff Bezos with the vision of enabling a future where millions of people are living and working in space to benefit Earth,” according to the company’s website. “In order to preserve Earth, Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth into space.”

