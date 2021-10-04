https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stephen-miller-sounds-the-alarm-wake-up-arizona/
Stephen Miller with Larry Kudlow — Fantastic Interview
If AZ’s 2 Senators said they’d oppose every Biden bill & nominee until he ended catch-and-release they could potentially save AZ and save many thousands of innocent lives. But they won’t because they support Biden’s anti-border crusade. AZ voters: their inaction is unforgivable.
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 2, 2021
Sinema and Mark Kelley won’t protect Arizona borders.
60,000 more Haitians headed to U.S. border.
Panama Foreign Minister: As many as 60,000 more migrants, mostly Haitians, are headed for the U.S. southern border. https://t.co/r4li8xu3ab
— Newsmax (@newsmax) October 2, 2021