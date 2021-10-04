https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/supreme-court-turns-away-appeal-dc-residents-give-voting-member-congress/

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal by DC residents seeking a voting member in the House of Representatives.

The Supreme Court previously ruled DC residents do not have a constitutional right to a vote in Congress.

DC was never meant to be a place where people permanently reside, but the left has been pushing for statehood and representation anyway.

11 residents of DC previously challenged the District’s nonvoting status and the Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a ruling from a 3-judge panel.

A lower court rejected their argument earlier this year and said DC residents don’t live in a state therefore should not be given a member of Congress.

“Residents of the District of Columbia are the only adult American citizens subject to federal income taxes who lack voting representation in Congress, except for felons in some states,” the plaintiffs told the Supreme Court in a brief, according to The Hill.

The Hill reported:

The Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by Washington, D.C., residents over their lack of voting rights in Congress. The justices’ move affirmed a lower court ruling that held that D.C. residents are not entitled to voting representation in the U.S. House. In a brief unsigned order Monday, the justices indicated their ruling was based on a Supreme Court decision from more than two decades ago that found that Washingtonians do not have a constitutional right to a vote in Congress. Two of the court’s more conservatives justices — Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch — indicated they would have dismissed the appeal based on their view that the court lacked jurisdiction over the dispute. D.C. has a delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), who is not authorized to vote on legislation on the House floor.

