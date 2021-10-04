https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/taiwan-says-preparing-war-china-sends-record-52-warplanes-taiwan-airspace/
Taiwan says it’s preparing for war as China sends a record number of airplanes over the island country.
China is escalating pressure on Taiwan:
Just two days after its last record-breaking set of military flights around the island of Taiwan, China sent its largest-ever single wave of warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday. In total, 52 Chinese People’s Liberation Army aircraft breached Taiwan’s ADIZ.
In response to the pattern of increased military pressure from China, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an interview with Australia’s ABC News that his country is prepared to fight back if China attacks.
In total, the Chinese military flights on Monday included 36 J-16 and Su-30 fighter jets, 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, 2 Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft and two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.
The tiny island nation reported the following on Twitter:
52 PLA aircraft (J-16*34, SU-30*2 Y-8 ASW*2, KJ-500 AEW&C*2 and H-6*12) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on October 4, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/2mC6UszTMB pic.twitter.com/WOtdFvJx8o
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 4, 2021