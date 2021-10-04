https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/taiwan-says-preparing-war-china-sends-record-52-warplanes-taiwan-airspace/

China is escalating pressure on Taiwan:

Just two days after its last record-breaking set of military flights around the island of Taiwan, China sent its largest-ever single wave of warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday. In total, 52 Chinese People’s Liberation Army aircraft breached Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response to the pattern of increased military pressure from China, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in an interview with Australia’s ABC News that his country is prepared to fight back if China attacks.