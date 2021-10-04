https://thepostmillennial.com/texas-attorney-general-fighting-in-court-with-school-district-that-mandated-vaccines-for-employees?utm_campaign=64469
American News Oct 3, 2021 6:30 PM
EST
“To all of the employees in San Antonio ISD who have decided not to get a COVID-19 vaccine at this time: We are fighting for your rights, and we fully expect the courts to stop the district’s unlawful mandate.”
On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he is continuing to fight in court with the San Antonio Independent School District over their vaccine mandate for employees.
“The governor has made it very clear – the way through the pandemic is through personal responsibility, not government mandates.” Attorney General Paxton said in a statement. “To all of the employees in San Antonio ISD who have decided not to get a COVID-19 vaccine at this time: We are fighting for your rights, and we fully expect the courts to stop the district’s unlawful mandate.”
In late August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates in the state issued by government entities.
“No governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” the executive order read.
“State agencies and political subdivisions shall not adopt or enforce any order, ordinance, policy, regulation, rule, or similar measure that requires an individual to provide, as a condition of receiving any service or entering any place, documentation regarding the individual’s vaccination status for any COVID-19 vaccine,” the order continued.
In September, the San Antonio ISD, a public school district, issued a vaccine mandate for all employees.
“San Antonio Independent School District will require, as a condition of employment, all San Antonio ISD employees to receive all required doses with either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson by October 15, 2021,” the district wrote in a statement.
“San Antonio ISD will provide reasonable accommodations for employees who have medical conditions and those with sincerely-held religious beliefs for not receiving the vaccine,” the statement continued.
