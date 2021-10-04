https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-british-government-are-about-to-sack-100000-healthcare-workers/

‘They’re about to sack 100,000 care workers, are you telling me they’re not setting us up for the very crisis that triggers vaccine passports?’ The government’s requirement for care home staff to be vaccinated will activate the PM’s ‘plan B’ for winter, @MaajidNawaz argues. pic.twitter.com/EvvSd1CA2a — LBC (@LBC) October 3, 2021

Fantastic segment from Maajid Nawaz

“When the Prime Minister said ‘Plan A we’re not going to have mandated Vaccine passports, Plan B we’re going to go back to tyranny.’ What triggers Plan B he said was a crisis in the health service well lo and behold they’re about to sack 100,000 care workers.”

“Are you telling me they’re not setting us up for the very crisis in the care sector that triggers Plan B which is a mandated domestic Vaccine passport? Can anyone not see what’s going on and just how creepy this is?”