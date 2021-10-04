https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-denounces-doj-decision-investigate-parents-fighting-schools?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced the Justice Department for asking the FBI to investigate parents who are pressuring school boards to stop teaching critical race theory, saying it was part of a larger leftist agenda to sideline moms and dads from having a say over their children’s future.

“It’s very tough because the parents are very wounded by what’s taken place by, in many cases, radical left school boards,” Trump said during an interview with Just the News on the John Solomon Reports podcast. “And you would certainly think they have a voice — and they have a voice — as to how their children are going to be educated, brought up and educated.”

DOJ’s instruction to the FBI amounts to a “very tough stance,” the former president said during a wide-ranging interview. “There’s no question about it. I heard that late last night. And I was somewhat surprised by it. But nothing surprises me too much anymore.”

Trump also denounced the Biden administration for its failures in Afghanistan and on other foreign policy matters, saying China was taking advantage of American weakness by flying warplanes near Taiwan.

“I can guarantee you that if I were president, they would not have done it,” said Trump. “They wouldn’t be sending planes over right now. For four years you never heard anything. Taiwan wasn’t even mentioned.”

