As we’ve reported recently, the media has been combing obituaries for stories about deaths related to the coronavirus. NPR reported that a man died after being turned away from 43 ICUs that were at capacity due to COVID-19; that tidbit came from a line in the obituary his family wrote for the man, and NPR noted that it hadn’t been successful in reaching the family for comment.

“His obit includes this plea: ‘In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies,’” NPR reported.

Now we have Twitter labeling as “misleading” an obituary for a woman who reportedly died of a rare blood clot as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Twitter is facing backlash for fact-checking the obituary of a woman whose death was attributed to blood clots caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/LBaez0KhxE — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 4, 2021

Jon Jackson reports:

Twitter marked an obituary shared on the platform as “misleading” because it attributed a woman’s death to blood clots caused by the COVID-19 vaccine she reportedly received only due to state mandates. Numerous users complained about the post receiving the fact-check label, which also included information on “why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people.” The label was removed by Monday morning. The tweet that received the censor mark included an online obituary published in The Oregonian for 37-year-old Jessica Berg Wilson, a Seattle mother of two who died on September 7. The article attributed her death to “COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia” — a rare blood disorder that has occurred in a very few instances following the vaccine being administered.

So this obituary gets fact-checked and labeled “misleading,” while the guy turned away from 43 ICUs is treated as gospel.

The obituary for a young Portland woman who died from Covid vaccine-related complications faced censorship on Twitter. https://t.co/onFDSPFmwL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 3, 2021

“Scientists and public health officials say that vaccines are safe for most people,” went Twitter’s fact check. The tweet couldn’t be replied to, shared, or liked.

To be fair, blood clots only (super-rarely) occur in patients who got the J&J or Astra Zeneca shot. There are no cases of anyone dying or having severe side-effects from the Moderna/Pfizer vax. — Andrew Wesely (@DrewWesely) October 4, 2021

“There are no cases”—because there’s not allowed to be 😂. They literally posted how she died and Twitter said—“no she didn’t” — Conservative Crypto (@redcirclecrypto) October 4, 2021

The tweet is back up with the fact-check removed:

Twitter has shadowbanned this obituary for being “misleading.” It’s not. Please RT, so this BS backfires on them. https://t.co/XicuM3VlZP — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) October 2, 2021

Thank you everyone for sharing… it appears Twitter has removed the “misleading” label. — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) October 3, 2021

Yes, it’s very rare, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.

