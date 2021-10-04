https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/04/urban-meyer-explains-events-that-led-to-viral-pics-video-at-a-bar-with-woman-who-isnt-his-wife/
Yesterday we told you about pictures and video showing Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer getting rather close with a woman who isn’t his wife at a restaurant/bar.
The Jaguars had no comment:
JUST IN: The Jags tell me “We will have no comment” regarding the viral video of who appears to be Urban Meyer at a bar/restaurant with a woman dancing on him that is not his wife @ActionNewsJax
— Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) October 3, 2021
But Meyer did have some comment at a rather awkward press conference today:
Urban Meyer apologizes, explains he was at a quiet dinner with his grandkids before an evil group at the bar next door requested his presence pic.twitter.com/w0TPG8Pa9A
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 4, 2021
Well, that certainly was… something.
Lol you can tell from his tone that even he knows this is a ridiculous and unbelievable explanation https://t.co/4w4ZO03rF9
— Dawn (@dawny005) October 4, 2021
Any body language experts in the house?
I like how he left his grandkids to go party with some chicks 😂 https://t.co/Nb9dkaSL57
— Richard Leaños (@richardbeatzit) October 4, 2021
— Margin of Error (@error_margin) October 4, 2021
Does he not have a publicist telling him to say less or nothing at all?? This is a nightmare press conference..
— Sergio (@YellowbowCo) October 4, 2021
This is so Urban Meyer. https://t.co/vbx5Z5m622
— HUGE (@Hugeshow) October 4, 2021
“How did the team react?” LOL
I want to know how Shelly reacted!
— Bamabelle in ga (@BamabelleinGA) October 4, 2021