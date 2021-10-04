https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/04/urban-meyer-explains-events-that-led-to-viral-pics-video-at-a-bar-with-woman-who-isnt-his-wife/

Yesterday we told you about pictures and video showing Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer getting rather close with a woman who isn’t his wife at a restaurant/bar.

The Jaguars had no comment:

JUST IN: The Jags tell me “We will have no comment” regarding the viral video of who appears to be Urban Meyer at a bar/restaurant with a woman dancing on him that is not his wife @ActionNewsJax — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) October 3, 2021

But Meyer did have some comment at a rather awkward press conference today:

Urban Meyer apologizes, explains he was at a quiet dinner with his grandkids before an evil group at the bar next door requested his presence pic.twitter.com/w0TPG8Pa9A — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 4, 2021

Well, that certainly was… something.

Lol you can tell from his tone that even he knows this is a ridiculous and unbelievable explanation https://t.co/4w4ZO03rF9 — Dawn (@dawny005) October 4, 2021

Any body language experts in the house?

I like how he left his grandkids to go party with some chicks 😂 https://t.co/Nb9dkaSL57 — Richard Leaños (@richardbeatzit) October 4, 2021

Does he not have a publicist telling him to say less or nothing at all?? This is a nightmare press conference.. — Sergio (@YellowbowCo) October 4, 2021

This is so Urban Meyer. https://t.co/vbx5Z5m622 — HUGE (@Hugeshow) October 4, 2021

“How did the team react?” LOL

I want to know how Shelly reacted! — Bamabelle in ga (@BamabelleinGA) October 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

