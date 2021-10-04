https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/04/urban-meyer-explains-events-that-led-to-viral-pics-video-at-a-bar-with-woman-who-isnt-his-wife/

Yesterday we told you about pictures and video showing Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer getting rather close with a woman who isn’t his wife at a restaurant/bar.

The Jaguars had no comment:

But Meyer did have some comment at a rather awkward press conference today:

Well, that certainly was… something.

Any body language experts in the house?

