https://www.dailywire.com/news/viral-video-nfl-coach-married-grandfather-urban-meyer-caught-at-bar-with-young-woman-dancing-against-him

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, 57, is going to have some explaining to do after a viral video surfaced of the married father and grandfather at a bar with a young woman grinding against him.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

It Would Appear That Urban Meyer Isn’t Taking His 0-4 Start Too Hard https://t.co/8mVwVuc1aS pic.twitter.com/UNUT1kENuW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 3, 2021

While Meyer was away from home, Shelley Meyer, Meyer’s wife of 35 years, posted a tweet of herself with their grandchildren, tweeting, “Meanwhile, I am babysitting.”

The Jaguars had no comment:

JUST IN: The Jags tell me “We will have no comment” regarding the viral video of who appears to be Urban Meyer at a bar/restaurant with a woman dancing on him that is not his wife @ActionNewsJax — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) October 3, 2021

After the winless Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, after holding a 14-0 lead at halftime, Meyers told reporters, “It’s devastating, heartbreaking. Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games. … It’s heartbreaking. That’s a heartbroken locker room, so we’ve got to get them back.”

Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy playing for Meyer at the University of Florida and was recently waived by Meyer in August after trying to make the Jaguars as a tight end, said of Meyer after the Jaguars lost their fourth straight game:

The one thing that I’d remind you of is when you say, “He might not last. He might not be around for a while.” The other quality that he has is a crazy determination. He has a crazy determination. So while it might be hard, I think he’s going to be really determined. I think he expected to win all of those games. I think he expected to be 3-1 or 4-0. He is taking that hard. But I also think that this dude is super resolute and super determined. I think he’ll continue to tweak and mold and change and get new guys in there and adapt and do whatever it takes because he’s so determined. I don’t think he’d quit without finding a way to turn the tide a little bit.

Meyer coached at Bowling Green University from 2001 to 2002, then moved to the University of Utah from 2003 to 2004, where he was named The Sporting News’ Coach of the Year. In 2004, his undefeated team got a bid to be in the Bowl Championship Series, the first time a team from a non-automatically qualifying BCS conference had ever gotten a bid.

He coached at the University of Florida from 2005 to 2010, where he won two national championships, in January 2007, beating Ohio State University, and in January 2009, beating Oklahoma. He later coached Ohio State University between 2012 to 2018, where he won his third national championship in January 2015, beating Oregon.

In August 2018, Ohio State suspended Meyer for the first three games of this season. ESPN noted that he was suspended “after a two-week investigation found that he mishandled domestic assault allegations made against former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith and misrepresented what he knew about the situation in a public statement in July.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

