Left-wing activists have harassed Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, on a plane, and in an airport and appear to be ramping up their intimidation efforts until she agrees to support multitrillion-dollar spending packages President Biden and Dem leaders are backing.

The Washington Post’s senior political reporter Aaron Blake is as a result putting some of the focus on… conservative reaction? Yep:

Lots of conservative commentary on Sinema is focused on two things: 1) The idea that this is just what the left does, and 2) What if the right did this to @AOC? It ignores plenty of (very recent!) history.https://t.co/sD0vpzsP6w — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 4, 2021

Aaron Blake and Wash Post found the real problem with activists filming a woman in the bathroom – What conservatives think about it. pic.twitter.com/wpuxtpJCfJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2021

*Activists film a female senator in a bathroom. *Media on the right notices@aaronblake – “Boom, got my story.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2021

Conservatives are defending a female Democrat senator who left-wing activists have harassed and the conservatives are the focus here?

“Republicans pounce” some more!!!! — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) October 4, 2021

Never fails!

“Filming women in the bathroom is ok” – Aaron https://t.co/sxQ8F8gla8 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 5, 2021

The conservative response is the real problem, because always. https://t.co/NngyxD9Y1B — Uncle Tim 2024 (@UncleTim2024) October 5, 2021

It’s embarrassing that these guys can’t just say “this is wrong” and instead resort to desperate equivocation and whataboutism. This isn’t about the right no matter how desperate you are to make it so. https://t.co/gJoFDstcXJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 4, 2021

Another journo condoning the harassment of women in women’s spaces. https://t.co/yFwdXVdAhH — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 4, 2021

Yeah @AaronBlake you’re right. It’s not like the Left has forced diners out of restaurants or screamed in the faces of senior presidential advisers, the WH press secretary and cabinet members (and their families). @RepMaxineWaters said it was ok. #Sinema https://t.co/HbWzpK7qWl — Vaccinated and NOT masking (@marc_v27) October 4, 2021

