Left-wing activists have harassed Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, on a plane, and in an airport and appear to be ramping up their intimidation efforts until she agrees to support multitrillion-dollar spending packages President Biden and Dem leaders are backing.

The Washington Post’s senior political reporter Aaron Blake is as a result putting some of the focus on… conservative reaction? Yep:

Are conservatives “pouncing” or “seizing” on this particular story?

Conservatives are defending a female Democrat senator who left-wing activists have harassed and the conservatives are the focus here?

Never fails!

