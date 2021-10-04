https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/washington-post-erases-women-new-style-guide-says-use-pregnant-individuals-instead/

Think tanks, the media, and liberal politicians are in the midst of a coordinated effort to erase associating pregnancy with women.

Now, the Washington Post has updated their official style guide to replace the term “pregnant woman” with “pregnant individual.”

Travis Lyles, the Washington Post’s new “Instagram editor” leaked the big change on Twitter, before setting his account to private.

“While biology dictates who can become pregnant, it does not always reflect gender identity,” the updated style manual reads. “If we say pregnant women, we exclude those who are transgender and nonbinary.”

The newspaper is worried about excluding women, who they consider a “marginalized group,” a report from Newsbusters notes.

“However, we must take care that our efforts to be more inclusive do not come at the expense of other marginalized groups, such as women, and add to a feeling of exclusion.”

It isn’t just the media attempting to change our language to erase women from motherhood.

The Daily Caller reports that the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package refers to mothers as both “pregnant” and “lactating” individuals on 11 occasions.

Found tucked in the Democrats’ reckless $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending spree… “Birthing people” out. “Birthing individuals” in. pic.twitter.com/RwR0cx47Xy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2021

