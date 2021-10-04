https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-aoc-rants-about-crumbs-screams-shes-from-the-bronx/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-aoc-rants-about-crumbs-screams-shes-from-the-bronx

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ranted in front of the US Capitol over the weekend alongside Rep. Cori Bush; screaming about “crumbs” while telling the audience she’s “from the Bronx.”

“Better than nothing? Isn’t something better than nothing?? When a bill passes, that is underfunded, that only gives a crumb, you get that crumb! When you only give some, and not all, then some people get nothing! Some people get nothing! Who gets nothing? We get nothing?” screamed AOC.

“I’m from the Bronx!” she added.

The Congresswoman’s comments come days after she appeared at an ultra-elite NYC art gala wearing a gown emblazoned with the slogan ‘Tax the Rich.’

Ocasio-Cortez was slapped with an ethics complaint last month for allegedly violating Congressional guidelines by accepting free tickets to New York City’s ultra-exclusive Met Gala soiree.

“A conservative group is asking the Office of Congressional Ethics to launch an investigation of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for accepting free tickets to Monday’s Met Gala, where she wore a custom gown that said ‘Tax the Rich,” reports the NY Post.

“Although House rules allow members to accept free tickets to charity events directly from event organizers, Jones argues that the Met Gala doesn’t count because the guest list is curated by a private company, media giant Condé Nast,” adds the newspaper.

“[W]hile the individual’s invitations may bear the name of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum has ceded control over the invitations to a for-profit company, specifically Condé Nast, and to its Chief Content Officer, Anna Wintour,” wrote Thomas Jones, founder of the American Accountability Foundation.

Ocasio-Cortez has defended her participation.

“Proud to work with [James,] a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream [company] at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning [a Council of Fashion Designers of America award] against all odds — and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met,” she wrote on Instagram.

AOC ERUPTS: Ocasio-Cortez Backs Boycott of NY POST Over 9/11 Front Page posted by Hannity Staff – 4.17.19 Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with the NY Post this week; supporting a national boycott against her hometown paper after they posted a fierce response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 remarks. “While President Trump repeatedly attacks the New York Times and other purveyors of ‘fake news,’ New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting her own media foe: the New York Post,” reports Yahoo News. “In a Sunday interview with the Yahoo News podcast ‘Skullduggery,’ the freshman New York congresswoman explained why she is endorsing a boycott of the paper organized by local Yemeni-American bodega owners, calling the Post’s attack on her friend Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘beyond the pale,’” adds the author. Ocasio-Cortez backs boycott of New York Post over cover attacking Ilhan Omar https://t.co/sDxvZlg5v2 pic.twitter.com/ASv5alKKhL — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 17, 2019 Read the full story at Yahoo News. AOC ERUPTS: Ocasio-Cortez Claims Social Media Companies Rely on ‘White Supremacists’ to be ‘Successful’ posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20 Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her ongoing feud with Facebook Thursday; saying the social media platform relies on “white supremacists” to be “successful.” “Zuckerberg is not worried about being bullied by Trump. He is worried that Facebook’s PR operation is falling apart as it’s exposed that their platform relies on white supremacists & disinformation peddlers to be successful. They aren’t ignoring them. They’re protecting them,” posted AOC on social media. Zuckerberg is not worried about being bullied by Trump. He is worried that Facebook’s PR operation is falling apart as it’s exposed that their platform relies on white supremacists & disinformation peddlers to be successful. They aren’t ignoring them. They’re protecting them. https://t.co/DA4Fz6pc5q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 28, 2020 Ocasio-Cortez ripped the White House’s use of a standard labor index this week; saying ‘Human Capital Stock’ is “an ugly term with an ugly history.” “Human Capital Stock. An ugly term w ugly history, but for many powerful ppl it‘s their most honest view of workers: human stock. By their logic, the moment a person stops being useful to profit motive (retirement, health, etc) they are a liability. That’s the system we live in,” posted AOC on social media. Human Capital Stock. An ugly term w ugly history, but for many powerful ppl it‘s their most honest view of workers: human stock. By their logic, the moment a person stops being useful to profit motive (retirement, health, etc) they are a liability. That’s the system we live in. https://t.co/ZihhtaI00W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2020 https://twitter.com/MichaelRStrain/status/1265429375643762690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1265429375643762690&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fgregp-3534%2F2020%2F05%2F27%2Frep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-the-economics-major-is-having-a-little-trouble-with-a-common-economics-term%2F

