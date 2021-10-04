https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/04/watch-biden-says-activists-harassing-sen-sinema-in-a-restroom-isnt-appropriate-but-is-part-of-the-process-and-happens-to-everybody/

President Biden delivered remarks today about the need to raise the debt ceiling yet again, and afterward he actually took a few questions from reporters. One journo mentioned videos showing people on kayaks paddling to Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat and activists who followed Sen. Kyrsten Gillibrand into a bathroom and asked Biden if those were appropriate tactics. Biden’s answer? It’s not appropriate but hey, it’s “part of the process”:

It “happens to everybody”? As Biden would say, come on, man!

Yeah, this doesn’t happen to everybody:

Harassment is “part of the process” for left-wing activists and other Democrats.

There seems to have been an attitude change when it comes to that.

Obligatory:

Exactly!

