Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was, again, confronted by an illegal alien over amnesty for illegal aliens while traveling on a commercial flight, new video footage shows.

On Monday, Karina, an illegal alien enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, confronted Sinema on a flight, pleading with her to support amnesty in a filibuster-proof $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.

The Arizona Dream Act Coalition (ADAC) posted footage of the incident.

“I just want to know if … you can commit to passing a reconciliation that could provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants?” Karina asked Sinema as she sat quietly with earphones in. “We have been waiting for this for too long.”

“Can you commit to that Senator?” Karina asked again. “I don’t want to disturb you but at the same time, I just want to see if I could get a commitment from you, Senator? This is my life and the life of millions.”

Message from Karina – I am a DACA recipient from Arizona who volunteered to help elect Sen. Sinema. I asked her to follow through on her promises to immigrants in Arizona and support citizenship through reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/iw4nsrI2v7 — ADAC (@TheADAC) October 4, 2021

The incident came just days after Sinema was harassed and followed into a bathroom while teaching a class at Arizona State University by open borders activists with the George Soros-linked Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) organization.

In that case, the activists shouted at Sinema, demanding that she support a reconciliation package that includes an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens. Sinema has repeatedly said she opposes a $3.5 trillion budget.

We wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She’s been completely inaccessible. We’re sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!” pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. “in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn’t able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

In the incident at ASU, Sinema called it “unacceptable” and “wholly inappropriate.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

