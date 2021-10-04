http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c9VGmBLgjVw/

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was, again, confronted by an illegal alien over amnesty for illegal aliens while traveling on a commercial flight, new video footage shows.

On Monday, Karina, an illegal alien enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, confronted Sinema on a flight, pleading with her to support amnesty in a filibuster-proof $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.

The Arizona Dream Act Coalition (ADAC) posted footage of the incident.

“I just want to know if … you can commit to passing a reconciliation that could provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants?” Karina asked Sinema as she sat quietly with earphones in. “We have been waiting for this for too long.”

“Can you commit to that Senator?” Karina asked again. “I don’t want to disturb you but at the same time, I just want to see if I could get a commitment from you, Senator? This is my life and the life of millions.”

The incident came just days after Sinema was harassed and followed into a bathroom while teaching a class at Arizona State University by open borders activists with the George Soros-linked Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) organization.

In that case, the activists shouted at Sinema, demanding that she support a reconciliation package that includes an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens. Sinema has repeatedly said she opposes a $3.5 trillion budget.

In the incident at ASU, Sinema called it “unacceptable” and “wholly inappropriate.”

