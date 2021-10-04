https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-left-wing-activists-harass-senator-sinema-during-flight-and-at-airport

Far-left activists harassed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) during a flight on Monday and at the airport in their attempts to get her to pass Democrat President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The incident comes after leftists creepily chased Sinema into a bathroom where they berated her over the weekend and recorded her as she used the bathroom.

“Message from Karina – I am a DACA recipient from Arizona who volunteered to help elect Sen. Sinema,” the far-left group ADAC posted on Twitter on Monday. “I asked her to follow through on her promises to immigrants in Arizona and support citizenship through reconciliation.”

WATCH:

Message from Karina – I am a DACA recipient from Arizona who volunteered to help elect Sen. Sinema. I asked her to follow through on her promises to immigrants in Arizona and support citizenship through reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/iw4nsrI2v7 — ADAC (@TheADAC) October 4, 2021

Other videos posted online showed the left-wing activists harassing Sinema at the airport and specifically pressing her on why she does not support all of Biden’s radical agenda.

BREAKING: Senator Kyrsten Sinema shouted down by protestors in the airport pic.twitter.com/2CgAUyFFxQ — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 4, 2021

Protestors were waiting in the airport to ambush Sinema as soon as she got off her plane pic.twitter.com/N7ovEPyw3V — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 4, 2021

Biden responded to the agitators harassing Sinema in the bathroom by saying, in part, that “it happens to everybody” and that “it’s part of the process.”

Sinema responded to the bathroom confrontation with a scathing statement, writing that those who took part disrupted her class at Arizona State University.

“After deceptively entering a locked, secure building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission — including footage taken of both my students and I using a restroom,” Sinema said. “Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest. It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom.”

“In the 19 years I have been teaching at ASU, I have committed to creating a safe and intellectually challenging environment for my students. Yesterday, that environment was breached. My students were unfairly and unlawfully victimized. This is wholly inappropriate,” she continued. “It is the duty of elected leaders to avoid fostering an environment in which honestly-held policy disagreements serve as the basis for vitriol — raising the temperature in political rhetoric and creating a permission structure for unacceptable behavior.”

Related:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

