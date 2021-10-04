https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-biden-holds-press-conference-on-debt-ceiling/
About The Author
Related Posts
Double Vaccinated democrat is dead in Kentucky…
August 26, 2021
Shut your pie hole, Pat Toomey…
September 3, 2021
Rachel Maddow seems anxious…
September 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy