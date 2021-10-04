https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-psaki-says-bidens-3-5-trillion-proposal-is-not-going-to-cost-the-american-public-a-dollar/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-psaki-says-bidens-3-5-trillion-proposal-is-not-going-to-cost-the-american-public-a-dollar

“She has a challenging job, a hard job, and she has a great supportive team of people around her,” she added. “Other than that, I’m not going have any more comments on those reports.”

“Well I would first note that I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources,” Psaki said. “I will say that the vice president is an incredibly important partner to the president of the United States.”

“Is the White House concerned that some vice presidential staffers reportedly feel like they work in a quote ‘abusive environment?’” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked.

White House Press Secretary deflected recent criticism of Kamala Harris’ “work environment” after a report from Politico claimed employees feel as if they are treated “like s**t.”

WATCH: Psaki Dodges Questions About Biden’s Mental State After Terrorists Kill 13 US Troops

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.27.21

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by reporters to comment on the President’s mental state this week; saying he was “somber” and “outraged” after terrorists killed at least 13 service members in Afghanistan.

“How is he? How is his mood? How is he dealing with all the incoming information, how was he in asking the questions to military commanders?” asked one reporter.

“Putting the lives of service men and women at risk, those decisions that you have to make way heavily on him. Any day when you lose service members may be the worst day of your presidency,” said Psaki.

“He was somber, as he said, outraged at these terrorists taking the lives of service members,” she added.

Watch Psaki’s complete embarrassment of a response after being asked by a reporter about Biden’s mental state yesterday: This is “maybe the worst day” of his Presidency, she says. pic.twitter.com/UL0qFvR5A8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 27, 2021

An image of President Biden hunched at his podium went viral on social media Thursday after the Commander-in-Chief spoke with reporters following the terror blast.

“Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?” asked Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

“I bear responsibility, fundamentally, for all that’s happened… You know as well as I do that a former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forced out of Afghanistan by May 1…” said Biden.

DOOCY: “Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?” BIDEN: “You know as well as I do that a former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forced out of Afghanistan by May 1…” pic.twitter.com/cUb24FhJar — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021

Watch Psaki’s comments above.