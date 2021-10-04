https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-tearful-woman-transporting-mom-to-hospital-weeps-at-eco-mob-blocking-roads-how-can-you-be-so-selfish

On Monday, an English woman trying to transport her ailing 81-year-old mother to a hospital tearfully cried at a group of eco-activists that blocked streets in London for over four hours, “How can you be so selfish?”

The as-yet unidentified woman was videotaped lashing out at members of the XR splinter group Insulate Britain as she was blocked at Blackwall Tunnel from getting her mother to a Canterbury hospital, The Daily Mail reported.

“Insulate Britain — which is demanding the Government pay for all homes in the country to be insulated by 2030 — has brought major roads to a standstill with eleven protests in less than three weeks,” the outlet reports. “Around 450 arrests have been made so far.”

The woman cried, “She’s in there. She’s going to a hospital in Canterbury. Do you think I’m stupid? … Please move your cars. Please. … This isn’t okay. This isn’t okay. … How can you be so selfish? How can you be so selfish? My mum is 81 and she’s going to the hospital.”

The Metropolitan Police tweeted:

Officers are dealing with protestors who have blocked parts of the A2, A3, A12 and A40. While the roads remain open, there is heavy disruption at all four locations with slow moving traffic while work is underway to remove those who have glued themselves onto the road. So far, 38 arrests have been made for disruption of the highway and conspiracy to cause public nuisance. At approximately 0800hrs, protestors blocked the southern approach of Blackwall Tunnel. By 0809hrs police were on scene. At 0820hrs, protestors moved onto the North Circular Road near Hanger Lane and blocked the road. Officers were on scene by 0828hrs. At 0845hrs, protestors obstructed the road at the junction at Lochnagar Street at northern approach of the Blackwall tunnel. Officers were on scene within minutes. At 0846hrs, a number of protestors moved onto Wandsworth Bridge. Officers are on scene by 0900hrs. We consider protests of this nature unreasonable and are acting as quickly as possible to minimise disruption caused to members of the public using the roads.

Officers are dealing with protestors who have blocked parts of the A2, A3, A12 and A40. While the roads remain open, there is heavy disruption at all four locations with slow moving traffic while work is underway to remove those who have glued themselves onto the road. 1/7 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 4, 2021

At approximately 0800hrs, protestors blocked the southern approach of Blackwall Tunnel. By 0809hrs police were on scene. 3/7 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 4, 2021

At 0845hrs, protestors obstructed the road at the junction at Lochnagar Street at northern approach of the Blackwall tunnel. Officers were on scene within minutes. 5/7 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 4, 2021

We consider protests of this nature unreasonable and are acting as quickly as possible to minimise disruption caused to members of the public using the roads. 7/7 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) October 4, 2021

A spokesman for Insulate Britain defended their actions, asserting, “We’re more scared of what will happen when the climate crisis causes the breakdown of law and order, than we are of injunctions and prison. The Government is focussing on us rather than what’s coming down the road. They need to face up to reality.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated, “This Government will always stand on the side of the law-abiding majority and ensure the toughest penalties possible for criminals who deliberately bring major roads to a standstill. We will give the police the powers they need to stop their reckless and selfish behaviour. The right to protest is sacrosanct, but there is no right to inflict chaos and misery on people trying to go about their lives.”

The maximum penalty for “obstructing a highway” amounts to roughly $1,300.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

