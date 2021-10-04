https://www.oann.com/wto-hikes-trade-growth-forecasts-for-2021-and-2022/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wto-hikes-trade-growth-forecasts-for-2021-and-2022



FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

October 4, 2021

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization revised up its forecasts for growth of global goods trade this year and in 2022, but warned of a two-track recovery and downside risks from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems.

The WTO said on Monday it expected merchandise trade would grow this year by 10.8% after a fall of 5.3% in 2020. In March, it had forecast 2021 growth of 8.0%.

The Geneva-based trade body said that trade growth should slow to 4.7% in 2022, more than its previous forecast of 4.0%, with trade approaching its pre-pandemic long-term trend.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Emma Farge)

