Project Veritas dropped a new video last night featuring a Pfizer scientist saying on the secretly recorded footage that antibodies from a natural Covid infection are “probably better” than the protection derived from the vaccines:
BREAKING: @Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies are Probably Better than the [Pfizer] Vaccination’
“We’re Like Bred And Taught to be Like “Vaccine is Safer Than Actually Getting Covid.”
“Our Organization is Run on Covid Money Now”#ExposePfizer pic.twitter.com/SAu1T0kgEx
— [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) October 5, 2021
Two million views, and counting:
2,000,000+ views in 11 hours #ExposePfizer
Keep sharing this everywhere pic.twitter.com/SAu1T0BS37
— [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) October 5, 2021
Maybe Twitter will ban the scientist’s account if he’s on this platform:
Scientists at Pfizer are saying the same things that get regular people deplatformed and labelled conspiracy theorists.
Project Veritas does it again.
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2021
