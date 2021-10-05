https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/05/2-million-views-and-counting-project-veritas-drops-new-video-on-natural-immunity-featuring-a-pfizer-scientist/

Project Veritas dropped a new video last night featuring a Pfizer scientist saying on the secretly recorded footage that antibodies from a natural Covid infection are “probably better” than the protection derived from the vaccines:

BREAKING: @Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies are Probably Better than the [Pfizer] Vaccination’ “We’re Like Bred And Taught to be Like “Vaccine is Safer Than Actually Getting Covid.” “Our Organization is Run on Covid Money Now”#ExposePfizer pic.twitter.com/SAu1T0kgEx — [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) October 5, 2021

Two million views, and counting:

Maybe Twitter will ban the scientist’s account if he’s on this platform:

Scientists at Pfizer are saying the same things that get regular people deplatformed and labelled conspiracy theorists. Project Veritas does it again. pic.twitter.com/OVSSabHMRu — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2021

***

