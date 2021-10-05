https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/05/2-million-views-and-counting-project-veritas-drops-new-video-on-natural-immunity-featuring-a-pfizer-scientist/

Project Veritas dropped a new video last night featuring a Pfizer scientist saying on the secretly recorded footage that antibodies from a natural Covid infection are “probably better” than the protection derived from the vaccines:

Two million views, and counting:

Maybe Twitter will ban the scientist’s account if he’s on this platform:



