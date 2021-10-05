https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/700-million-powerball-winning-ticket/

A single Powerball winner from Morro Bay, California, will wake up today nearly $700 million richer after being the only person to correctly pick all five numbers and the Powerball number to claim the seventh-largest lottery in U.S. lottery history last night.

After nearly four months of futility and 40 drawings, the jackpot increased to $699.8 million. No one has won the jackpot since June 5, officials said. According to the California Lottery’s Twitter account, the winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid out over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million.

Both prize options are subject to taxes.





