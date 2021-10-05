https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/05/all-the-popcorn-tom-nichols-upsets-his-new-lefty-pals-by-comparing-people-harassing-kyrsten-sinema-to-january-6-trumpers/

Tom Nichols seems a tad bit unimpressed with his new pals cheering on the harassment of Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Almost as if he didn’t know who he was joining forces with when he decided to crap all over the Right because he hated Trump just that much.

And of course, those who became his fans because he hated Trump aren’t happy with him for comparing their side to evil Trumpers on January 6.

Grab some corn.

‘You’re part of the problem,’ the guy who is part of the bigger problem says as he wags his finger at his new comrades. They’ve been doing this crap forever, bullying people, harassing them in real life, and Tom still hung in there with them because ORANGE MAN BAD.

And NOW he has a problem with how they behave?

K.

Guess how that went over with his new fans?

Holy crap.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

The only person who was killed that day was Ashli Babbitt, but hey, dude is rolling, right?

HOW DARE YOU?! And you know this person with a uterus as their avi means business.

BUT it’s ok to chase her around in a bathroom.

Who are these people?

Mr. Nichols.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

BUT

There is always a gigantic BUT in tweets like this one.

So many bridges burned, Tom.

Have fun with your new crowd.

***

