Illegal aliens living in the United States would stand to get about $80 billion over a 10-year period if a filibuster-proof budget reconciliation package by Senate Democrats passes through Congress, a new analysis concludes.

For months, Senate Democrats have sought to pass a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that would need only majority support in the House and Senate. The reconciliation process would also prevent Senate Republicans from using the filibuster to stop the plan.

Analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reveals that, if passed, the plan would provide illegal aliens with about $80 billion in child tax credits over the course of a decade — a massive cost to American taxpayers who would have to foot the bill.

Specifically, the plan would make President Joe Biden’s one-year Child Tax Credit (CTC) program permanent and deliver billions of dollars annually to illegal aliens who would be able to claim the tax credit without ever having to work.

“We estimate that illegal immigrants will receive $8.2 billion in payments from the new program annually — more than triple what they were eligible for under the old [Additional Child Tax Credit] — while legal immigrants will receive $17.2 billion,” Camarota explains. “The 10-year cost just for illegal immigrants would total roughly $80 billion.”

Camarota estimates that 63 percent of immigrant-headed families, including illegal and legal immigrant households, with children would receive the tax credits. Meanwhile, 52 percent of native-born American families with children would get the tax credits.

Similarly, Camarota projects that illegal aliens would score the highest tax credit payments under the plan, getting more than $5,100 while legal immigrants would secure $4,800 payments and native-born Americans would get $4,600.

As Breitbart News has reported, Senate Democrats want to additionally include an amnesty for illegal aliens in a reconciliation package. The Senate Parliamentarian has twice now rejected Democrat plans to slip an amnesty into the package.

The Democrats’ latest plan, which they have said they will take to the Senate Parliamentarian for approval, would halt deportations by providing most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal alien population with some form of parole to keep them in the U.S.

Democrats and President Joe Biden are under intense pressure from the open borders lobby and corporate interests to ram through an amnesty in the Senate.

Most recently, open borders activists targeted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Already, the most recent research estimates that illegal immigration to the U.S. costs American taxpayers about $134 billion annually. The research suggests that each illegal alien costs taxpayers about $9,300 every year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

