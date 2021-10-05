https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/05/aocs-little-screed-against-facebook-rings-almost-as-hollow-as-she-does/

No one ever mistook AOC for brilliant. No one who wasn’t an idiot, anyway.

See, AOC’s pretty fed up with Facebook. You know, because it’s a big company with lots of money:

Facebook is just one big money monster, swallowing up competitors like Instagram. Which, incidentally, is where AOC likes to post about Facebook being evil:

Maybe one congresswoman with a penchant for railing against Facebook shouldn’t be using Instagram. Just a thought.

Womp-womp.

And the icing on the cake?

So AOC helped to make Mark Zuckerberg richer.

Time for her to put her money where her mouth is, no?

