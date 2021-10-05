https://thepostmillennial.com/armed-customer-shoots-kills-robber-texas-churchs-chicken
American News Oct 4, 2021 2:44 PM
EST
A robbery on Friday evening at a Church’s Chicken in Pt. Arthur, Texas was foiled by an armed customer who shot both suspects, one of them fatally.
At around 8:45 pm on Friday, two armed suspects stormed into the Church’s Chicken at the 1800 block of Jefferson Drive in Pt. Arthur with criminal intentions. A customer drew his firearm and fired on the suspects, bringing the robbery to an abrupt halt.
Despite being hit by gunfire, the pair of thieves fled on foot, but they didn’t make it very far. They were both found by police and taken to hospital, where one of them died later of his wounds. The other suspect is currently in stable condition
According to local outlet KFDM, the armed citizen was then questioned by police regarding the incident, and then duly released.
As of yet, police have not charged anybody in the incident, including the surviving suspect. However, the investigation does remain ongoing.
Local authorities suspect that these same two suspects may have also been responsible for an earlier robbery that had occurred on Thursday at a Jack in the Box close to the Church’s Chicken.
Port Arthur is a small city on the Texas Gulf coast, about an hour’s drive east of Houston.
