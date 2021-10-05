https://allnewspipeline.com/As_Leftists_Push_For_The_Harshest.php

October 5, 2021

As Leftists Push For The ‘Harshest Forms Of Communism’ For ‘The Greater Good’, We’ve Been ‘Granted The Role Of Defending Freedom In Its Hour Of Maximum Danger’

By Alan Barton – All News PipeLine

Perhaps we should start with a definition of a few terms just to be sure we are working with the same concepts.

Tyranny – Merriam-Webster says Tyranny is “oppressive power… especially : oppressive power exerted by government” with this interesting rejoinder: “a rigorous condition imposed by some outside agency or force” The emphasis is mine and for a reason. A few synonyms of interest are Oppression, Autocracy, Despotism and Reign of Terror.

An interesting quote on Tyranny is by George Orwell;

Absolute Power – “Complete authority to act in an area, not restrained by any supervision or review” from Your Dictionary. Not found in those two words as such in regular dictionaries, but that one will do along with this suggested definition from Britannica: “absolutism, the political doctrine and practice of unlimited centralized authority and absolute sovereignty, as vested especially in a monarch or dictator. The essence of an absolutist system is that the ruling power is not subject to regularized challenge or check by any other agency, be it judicial, legislative, religious, economic, or electoral.” This additional information from the derived terminology is very instructive.

Fascism – “a political philosophy, movement, or regime … that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition”. This definition also came from Merriam-Webster.

I bring these up to help explain the concept of “The Greater Good” and what that term implies. Right up at the top of my search for the term “The Greater Good”, Wikipedia starts it off right at the top with their definition of that phrase; “Social Justice”. Well now, that is interesting and they say “Social justice is justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society.” In their leftist double speak; they try to make it seem appealing by this further defining item “Social justice is also a concept that is used to describe the movement towards a socially just world, e.g., the Global Justice Movement. In this context, social justice is based on the concepts of human rights and equality, and can be defined as “the way in which human rights are manifested in the everyday lives of people at every level of society”. All this, without once saying that in reality it is a tyrannical form of absolute power that MANDATES those assumed to have been wronged in some mythical historical sense or even current fabricated discrepancies are entitled to far more than any equal care and treatment would entail, completely bypassing the most important human need of all, and that is LIBERTY. The ideas presented as “Social Justice” and including “the Greater Good” are one and the same as those ideas presented in any discussion of Marxism, Communism or any of the other directly related philosophies such as enthroned in the official platform of the Democrat Party, which is of itself based on and even quotes directly many passages of the Communist Manifesto.

Does the “end justify the means”? Is it appropriate to do whatever it takes to get what you want, or do you live by the Higher Law that was given in the Sermon on the Mount? The base law that prepares people for the higher law was given in the Ten Commandments with such basics as do not kill, do not steal, do not lie, love the Lord and worship only Him, care for your family and so on. They function to direct actions to living peaceably rather than as heathens and to prepare for the Greater, Higher law that Christ brought to love our enemies as ourselves, treat people as we would be treated and that requires maximum Liberty to act on our own, to be actionable in our own right.

The answer to the above question is NO! In NO WAY can the end justify the means, but the means MUST conform to civilized rules or the end is NOT what was wanted because the form it was built on is antithetical to the result and cannot stand. We have witnessed this over and over in history so there should be no argument – or at least no valid argument. Wikipedia states that (yeh, I know, but bear with me for a moment) “rule according to a higher law is a statement which expresses that no law may be enforced by the government unless it conforms with certain universal principles (written or unwritten) of fairness, morality, and justice.” (Sometimes you can get some intelligent truth from Wikipedia if you search long enough).

The End Justifies the Means, ie, Social Justice or “the Greater Good” is Satan’s way of doing things because it is exactly opposite of the Creators way of doing things. Not too far from that idea of do whatever is necessary to get the end result is the idea of Consequentialism with an ethical theory that “holds that the consequences of one’s conduct are the ultimate basis for any judgment about the rightness or wrongness of that conduct.” This fails to consider that the original conduct may or may not have been ethical, so it is the same as the “end justifies the means” but is used in arguments to try to allow for the concept of doing things for the “greater good”. Whatever the hell that “greater good” might be as it is usually not defined as anything a Free and Secure society would allow under Righteous Laws, only as the results of the “Absolute Power” that dictates it be.

This concept can be seen in the Machiavellian quandary of what balance to give the Politics and Ethics when he said “A skillful legislator, who intends to serve the common interest and that of the homeland rather than his own and that of his heirs, must use all her industry to attract to itself all the power.” I like the way Compelling Truth put it when they said “The problem with the “ends justify the means” philosophy is that it puts the law into the hands of human beings, and makes the law subjective. Most men and women are geniuses when it comes to justifying our behavior. We can rationalize any action if the motivation for the goal is strong enough. That is exactly why the ends cannot justify the means—it is a recipe for complete chaos. Its logical outcome is that each person, or group of people, decides what is moral or immoral, based on the situation. The opposite situation is where a set of morals and principles are agreed upon by everyone. This is how healthy societies operate—by setting rules that everyone must follow, and then punishing offenders.” The rules set out in our Constitution were based on Judeo Christian beliefs and hold God as our giver and arbitrator of right and wrong, NOT the state, and it is that set of rules that determines what is ok and NOT ok to use in setting the methods to achieve any given set of goals. They continue with this wording of a Central Truth, “The ultimate reason for justifying sin is fear. We are afraid that we will not survive. We are afraid that God will send us to hell, so we delude ourselves that He doesn’t exist.”

As Reason considered it, “If “goods” are incommensurable, then one of them cannot be said to be “greater” than others. Thus acting for the “greater good” is without meaning. “[T]his lack of commensurability eliminates all possibility of reference for the expression ‘greater good’ as the consequentialist uses this expression,” natural-law philosopher Germain Grisez writes.”

I go through all of this as a precursor to the real intent of my thoughts, that “Dr. Anthony Fauci declared last week that people hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should “give up” their individual freedoms “for the greater good of society“” as declared in the article by the Blaze that brought out the hyperbolic lie when he answered a question “how to approach “the value of individual freedom within the context of this global pandemic”…. Then, he bashed individual freedom, framing vaccination as one’s responsibility toward others.

“I think what people have to appreciate, that indeed you do have personal liberties for yourself and you should be in control of that,” Fauci began. “But you are a member of society, and as a member of society, reaping all of the benefits of being a member of society, you have a responsibility to society.”

This deception, this lie because deception is by definition a lie, brings to a point the Tyrannical Fascism of Absolute Power they wield, or believe or assume they wield. Yes, we do have responsibilities to Society, but that does NOT abrogate in any fashion our God Given Human Rights. When I read this I was beside myself with anger at the unabashed and brazen dictate and calling it somehow in accord with “personal liberties” is an act of such hypocrisy and arrogance it is almost unbelievable. But then, he has always been such an arrogant self absorbed little fool, an excellent example of the so-called “little man syndrome” as exemplified by Napoleon Bonaparte even though his height is five foot seven inches, not too far below average for his generation, but very much smaller in moral stature.

Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon, interviews Dr. Judy Mikovits in the first video below, reports that D. Faucie is BEHIND EVERY PANDEMIC SINCE 1984!!! “She reminds us that the lab origins of the current pandemic are hardly novel; that every “pandemic” has had lab origins since 1984, when Anthony Fauci started working at the NIAID, starting with AIDS.

“HIV/AIDS; you’ll remember the story of how we were lied to by Tony Fauci, Bob Gallo, the people at the top of NIH, CDC, FDA, even then. So the scenario, the game plan is exactly the same…

“We knew the spike protein, alone, the envelope protein, alone is the disease, so they can all backtrack, because they just injected everyone in the world with a synthetic deadly virus. They injected the poison. The word ‘virus’ means ‘poison’ and they injected it into everybody in the world, so they can back off now, because they’ve accomplished their end game. You will have customers for life and you will succeed at mass-murder.”

“We’ve been creating these in our labs my entire career. This was my job.” She says their motivation is “To kill people and cover up these crimes. Remember, they’re cremating people, so you can’t realize it was the vaccine strain, so you can’t realize that we were right in 2011, in 1984…. “We’ve been lied to for 40 years…[HIV] was spread by a Hepatitis vaccination program with a contaminated vaccine. Who dies in the first wave of HIV? All the people that had HIV and XMRV; mouse viruses from a contaminated blood supply. “

Perhaps the real pandemic is still waiting in the wings as they smooth out their processes to kill off most of the world’s population in accord with the Illuminati New World Order as written on the Georgia Guide Stones for all the world to read. See this clip from Twit by 9NEWS in the UK as the second video listed below. And Fauci is behind it just as sure as Obama is running the White House for the Illuminati.

President John F. Kennedy wrote of what we are up against and what we can do, to fight it as best we can with the help of our Lord.

“In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility–I welcome it. I do not believe that any of us would exchange places with any other people or any other generation. The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavor will light our country and all who serve it–and the glow from that fire can truly light the world.

And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you–ask what you can do for your country.

My fellow citizens of the world: ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man.

Finally, whether you are citizens of America or citizens of the world, ask of us here the same high standards of strength and sacrifice which we ask of you. With a good conscience our only sure reward, with history the final judge of our deeds, let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing and His help, but knowing that here on earth God’s work must truly be our own.”

As an illustration of what Dr. Fauci is suggesting, watch this short clip “What’s Happening in Australia” (Note- Video is age restricted and cannot be watched from embed. The video below also shows examples of the brutality.







