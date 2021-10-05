https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/australia-lost-government-launches-orwellian-selfie-check-process-home-quarantine-video/

Australia is lost.

There is no going back to normal now.

Australia is running a mandatory quarantine program where you must respond to authorities with a selfie within 5 minutes of them calling or they will send health ministers to your home.

This is what happens when they take your guns.

9 News Reporter: Today the call has gone out to everyone in home quarantine in Victoria to take part in a pilot program. And what that means is they will receive random phone calls and they will have to answer within five minutes with a selfie sent to an app which will then geo-track where that person is and to make sure they are who they say they are as well. If they don’t answer within the five minutes that’s when health ministers come knocking.

