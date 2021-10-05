https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/05/authoritarian-much-christopher-rufos-thread-on-biden-admin-targeting-parents-to-appease-school-boards-a-terrifying-must-read/

Biden is the president of the government, not of the people.

He cares far more about protecting agencies and bureaucracies than he does the American people. Otherwise, why would he allow his administration to target angry parents who are only defending their kids? Surely no one is surprised that parents are angry after the last 19 months of ridiculous overreach including no classroom instruction, masking, and of course the infamous CRT, which our ‘betters’ in government claim no one is teaching.

But you know, the parents are somehow the bad guys here:

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose critical race theory in public schools, citing “threats.” The letter follows the National School Board Association’s request to classify protests as “domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/NhPU03YOYq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

Standing up for your kids’ education makes you a domestic terrorist in America.

Well, in Biden’s America.

What an absolute travesty.

The Biden administration is rapidly repurposing federal law enforcement to target political opposition. They want to reclassify dissent as “disinformation” and “domestic terrorism,” justifying an unprecedented intervention, both directly and in partnership with tech companies. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

Remember when Obama used the IRS to target conservatives?

Now Biden is doing something similar with school boards.

And the IRS.

And the DHS.

And the DOH.

Neither the Attorney General’s memo nor the full Justice Department press release cites any significant, credible threat. This is a blatant suppression tactic, designed to dissuade citizens from participating in the democratic process at school boards.https://t.co/LItu8I1I0z — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

Because there haven’t been any legit threats.

School board harpies just don’t like being confronted and they got used to parents being asleep at the wheel so now they don’t know how to deal with parents who are involved. So they want them labeled as terrorists.

Awful.

We must forcefully push back against the suppression of our basic rights and the criminalization of our politics. The Biden administration wants to apply the J6 strategy to every expression of conservative speech and assembly. We must not let them. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021

We must not let them.

Agreed.

THIS is the true resistance, peeps.

In Loudoun Co. VA, it was the other side threatening to “infiltrate,” create fake accounts, harass parents they thought oppose Critical Race Theory…

Americans have the right to express an opinion or protest peacefully without being labelled terrorists.https://t.co/BPVyni8ZeY https://t.co/LGSNrZkGeZ — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 5, 2021

Skeery parents though!

***

