I can imagine some kids getting pretty upset when this comes on autoplay after Frozen 2. But maybe that’s just in my house. Watch and be amazed at this trailer for the upcoming National Geographic documentary about the one and only Dr. Anthony Fauci:

It really is breathtaking isn’t it?

The documentary will debut this Wednesday, October 6th, on Disney+ annnnnd I think I’m gonna opt to watch Mary Poppins instead.

My favorite line is “you don’t do it because you want to make money, you don’t do it for the glory” said about the highest-paid employee in the federal government (pre-covid, btw!) who is now the subject of a documentary that is just a tad glorifying.

Twitter was quick to react in the usual, hilarious fashion, and I’m sure reading through these replies would be a much better use of your time than actually watching the documentary.

