Radical Senator Bernie Sanders published an unhinged rant on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, accusing his Republican colleagues of working to “plunge the world’s economy into chaos and depression.”

“The Republican Party’s lust for power and political gain is so great that they are prepared to default on the debt they voted for under Trump, and plunge the world’s economy into chaos and depression. To call that ‘irresponsible’ would be a major understatement,” posted Sanders on social media.

The Republican Party’s lust for power and political gain is so great that they are prepared to default on the debt they voted for under Trump, and plunge the world’s economy into chaos and depression. To call that “irresponsible” would be a major understatement. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 5, 2021

Similar rhetoric was deployed by other Democrats as President Biden’s domestic agenda stalls in Congress.

“The Republican position as the party of default has now become so extreme that they’ve blocked every single attempt to prevent a default from happening, putting our country in serious, serious danger,” said Schumer.

.@SenSchumer: “The Republican position as the party of default has now become so extreme that they’ve blocked every single attempt to prevent a default from happening, putting our country in serious, serious danger.” pic.twitter.com/d0AJhWhpm5 — The Hill (@thehill) October 5, 2021

The President made similar comments earlier this week.

Biden blamed his own party’s inability to advance his economic agenda on Republicans Monday, asking members of the GOP to “get out of the way” so they “don’t destroy” the United States.

“Not only are Republicans refusing to do their job, they’re threatening to use their power to prevent us from doing our job… It’s hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility know absolutely no bounds,” said the President.

“I cannot believe that will be the end result, because the consequences are so dire,” he added. “But can I guarantee it? If I could, I would. But I can’t.”

“Your lieutenants in Congress must understand that you do not want your unified Democratic government to sleepwalk toward an avoidable catastrophe when they have had nearly three months’ notice to do their job,” McConnell wrote.

“Republicans’ position is simple. We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well.”

