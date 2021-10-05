https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-and-xi-agree-to-adhere-to-taiwan-agreement_4034103.html

President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that during a phone call, he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping committed to abiding by the Taiwan agreement.

Biden made the statement following days of provocations from the Chinese regime, which has deployed dozens of warplanes into Taiwan’s airspace.

“I’ve spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree. We will abide by the Taiwan agreement. That’s where we are and I made it clear that I don’t think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement,” Biden said.

The United States adopted the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979, setting forth a formal relationship with Taiwan, treating the island nation as a country without officially recognizing it to appease Beijing. The act allows the United States to sell and provide arms to Taiwan for self-defense.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sent 56 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone on Oct. 4. The incursion was the largest on record and marked four days of escalated provocations with nearly 150 airspace violations.

The incursions on Oct. 4 occurred despite condemnation and a demand to stop the activities issued by the United States a day prior.

“The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Oct. 3.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.”

Beijing responded to the mounting criticism on Monday by warning Washington that its arms sales to Taiwan and U.S. warships sailing through the Taiwan Strait would affect bilateral relations.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warned in an essay published on Oct. 5 that there would be “catastrophic“ consequences for regional peace and democracy if Taiwan fell to the CCP.

“Taiwan is on the frontlines of the global contest between liberal democracy and authoritarianism,” Tsai wrote, adding that the country is not seeking war and expects “peaceful, stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial coexistence with its neighbors.”

“But if its democracy and way of life are threatened, Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself,” Tsai said.

The CCP claims Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to take it by force if necessary. The Taiwan Relations Act requires that Taiwan’s future be determined peacefully.

Eva Fu, Cathy He, Dorothy Li, and Katabella Roberts contributed to this report.

