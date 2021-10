https://www.oann.com/biden-had-productive-discussion-with-house-democrats-on-spending-bills-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-had-productive-discussion-with-house-democrats-on-spending-bills-white-house



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches after the president met with Democratic lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol to promote his bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches after the president met with Democratic lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol to promote his bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

October 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden had a “productive discussion” with a group of moderate Democratic members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and his larger social spending bill, the White House said.

“The group renewed their commitment to getting each bill passed so that we can make investing in families the heart of our economic growth strategy,” the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

