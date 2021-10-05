https://therightscoop.com/lets-go-brandon-check-out-the-way-howell-michigan-welcomed-biden-today/
Biden went to Howell, Michigan today to push his trillion dollar infrastructure bill and this was the welcome he received by the city:
Biden’s welcome in Michigan #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/w3CQW7c5ys
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 5, 2021
To sum up…
“What are your thoughts about the president visiting?”
MICHIGAN RESIDENT: “I wish he would just stay out of this state and leave us alone.” pic.twitter.com/p7DhycHByl
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2021