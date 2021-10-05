http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ICbJvAYKMD8/

After releasing six studio albums and becoming one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Justin Bieber is embarking on a new business venture. The hit singer has partnered with Los Angeles-based company Palms to launch his own line of cannabis products called Peaches, a nod to the fifth single from his latest album Justice, which includes the chorus, “I got my peaches out in Georgia. I get my weed in California.”

The limited-edition collection, titled PEACHES Pre-Rolls by Palms, features seven 0.5 gram pre-rolls consisting of premium indoor flower, according to Vogue, which reports that “the specific strains include indica, sativa, and citrus terpenes.” Each comes with a lighter emblazoned with the word “peaches.” Bieber partnered with Palms for the collection. The Los Angeles-based company specializes in prerolled cannabis products. According to its website, its seven-joint packs sell for $32 at locations in Nevada and California. Bieber said he is “a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable” and “wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and PEACHES felt like a good place to start.”

The 27-year-old singer has not shied away from opening up about his drug use and mental health, previously revealing in a YouTube documentary series last year that he first tried marijuana at the age of 12 or 13 and grew to feel dependent on it. Now, however, Bieber has developed a healthy relationship with cannabis and has learned of the benefits of cannabis. In a statement to Vogue, he said, “weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying. But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.” Noah Annes, a co-founder of Palms, said Bieber’s “vulnerability and openness about his mental health struggles impressed us beyond measure, and we knew immediately we would want him to be at the helm of our first-ever collaboration.”

Bieber’s latest venture is for a good cause, too. A portion of every purchases will go to Veterans Walk and Talk, a non-profit that advocates for the medicinal use of psychedelics and cannabis for veterans, and the Last Prisoner Project, which is dedicated to criminal justice reform around cannabis convictions and helps those impact by marijuana convictions.

Bieber is just the latest celebrity to venture into the marijuana market. Fellow celebrities Willie Nelson, Martha Stewart, and Snoop Dogg all have a name in the game, and Jay-Z serves as chief visionary officer of the Parent Co., which sells branded cannabis products. A launch date for Peaches has not been announced.

