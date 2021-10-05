https://magainstitute.com/ep84-big-win-shows-that-grassroots-activism-works/
Given the constant, oppressive gaslighting by the corporate media, relentless Big Tech censorship, and never seeing proven criminals like Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, and the Big Guy himself even get indicted, much less go to prison, it’s easy to get discouraged and think that we are alone and have no power. But today’s guest, Lee Williams of the Second Amendment Foundation, highlights a big grassroots win: derailing the nomination of David Chipman to head ATF.
You can find Lee’s work on his substack account, at SAF.org, and at armedamericanews.com, and soon right here at magainstitute.com!
