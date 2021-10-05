https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/gabriel-hays/2021/10/05/billie-eilish-rages-against-tx-pro-life-law-punish-fking

Sawed-off pop/emo princess Billie Eilish is so serious about her death and despair shtick that she is cursing Texas lawmakers over their protection of unborn babies.

During a live performance at Austin City Limits over the weekend, the “Bad Guy” singer threw up the middle finger towards the great state of Texas and claimed that she almost pulled her performance from the festival to “punish this fucking place” for signing the heartbeat bill into law.

What can we say? One of pop music’s biggest stars loves baby-killing. We’ll be praying for her soul.

Of course, Senate Bill 8, the name of the bill before it became law last month, has been a heated topic in the culture war of late. The Texas law basically makes any abortion done after a baby’s heartbeat has been detected, illegal.

Since an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks, that means abortions can now only happen in the first weeks of pregnancy. Of course, that’s not perfect because it still allows a small window to kill innocent children, but it will surely prevent much death in the Lone Star state.

The fact that the bill went into law caused a massive uproar among lefties, especially those in the media and Hollywood. Eilish is just the latest in a line of people spitting venom at Texans who defend life.

Video from Eilish’s recent concert depicted her tearing straight into the abortion ban. With typical Gen Z pop star vulgarity, the singer stated, “When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show.”

Oh, no! Billie almost cancelled? It sure is tragic for all Texans everywhere that she committed to performing anyway.

But, anyways, Eilish explained that she would have cancelled in order to punish Texas for creating the law. “I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here.”

Oh, really, Billie? “Punish” Texas? These people really think they are better than us, don’t they?

Billie can take her music and stick it in the black hole where her marketable teenage emo feelings go to die. If we were given the choice to save one unborn life or trash her entire music catalogue, we’d save the child. And we’re not even saying her music’s bad.

At the end of her little tirade, the singer flashed her middle finger while a graphic popped on the screen behind her which read, “Bans off our bodies.” She then yelled, “My body, my fucking choice!”

Again, no, it’s not. It’s an unborn baby’s body. The fact that a pop star is practically screaming for the death of unborn babies is pretty disturbing. She needs to speak to a priest.

