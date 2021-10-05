https://www.theblaze.com/news/billie-eilish-texas-abortion-rant

Liberal music star Billie Eilish told her audience at a Texas show that she considered cancelling her appearance in protest of a law that put new restrictions on abortions in the Lone Star State.

Eilish received a throng of applause from her audience over her profane rant on Saturday in Austin.

“Hey! I am so f***ing sick and tired of old men,” she said to loud applause.

“Men in general, sorry! But old ones, especially! Shut the f*** up about our bodies! Oh my god! Shut the f*** up! And I have to be honest with you, that when they made this s*** a law, I almost didn’t want to do this show. Because I wanted to punish this f***ing place! For allowing that to happen here!” she continued.

“But then, I remember that it’s you guys who are the f***ing victims, and you deserve everything in the world!” Elish added. “And we need to tell them to shut the f*** up!”

Abortion provider Planned Parenthood liked Eilish’s profane rant so much they posted video of it to their YouTube page.

At the end of the rant, Eilish encouraged her audience to put a middle finger up in the air.

“Do this. My body, my f***ing choice!!” she yelled.

Planned Parenthood used the video to raise funds for their cause in the comments section.

In June, Eilish was forced to apologize after a resurfaced video showed her mouthing a racial epithet alongside the lyrics in a rap song. She said later that she did not know at the time that the word was offensive to Asians.

“I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” she wrote at the time.

