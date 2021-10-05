https://www.oann.com/bitcoin-hits-50k-for-first-time-in-four-weeks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bitcoin-hits-50k-for-first-time-in-four-weeks



FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

October 5, 2021

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Ritvik Carvalho

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin, the world’s largest cyrptocurrency in terms of market value, rose on Tuesday, passing the $50,000-mark for the first time in four weeks and adding to gains this month on mounting institutional interest.

In early September, bitcoin fell below $50,000 during a broad selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms. It fell further in September, hitting a low of $40,596 on Sept. 21.

On Tuesday, bitcoin rose as high as $50,400 . It was last up 1.2% at $49,840.

Smaller coins, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, were also up. Ether rose 1.5% to $3,434 and XRP was up 2.2% at $1.0656.

Market participants cited buying from institutional services as investor demand for cryptocurrencies has risen.

On Tuesday, U.S. Bancorp announced that it launched a cryptocurrency custody service for institutional investment managers who have private funds in the United States and Cayman Islands.

On Monday, Bank of America Corp published its first research coverage focused on cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as other mainstream financial institutions strengthen their involvement with the asset class.

“The banks are capitulating one by one,” said Martha Reyes, head of research at digital asset prime brokerage and exchange BEQUANT.

“For those of us working in the space, the fact that it’s too big to ignore is hardly news, and the regulators certainly aren’t ignoring it.”

Investment flows into the sector have been robust except for a few sluggish months in the summer.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh straight week, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from regulators, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Specialist crypto tracker and research provider Coindesk released a review of the market showing a 25% gain for bitcoin and 32% gain for ether during the third quarter.

The report also cited the surge in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which use blockchain to record the ownership of digital items such as images, videos, collectibles and even land in virtual worlds.

NFT sales surged to $10.7 billion in Q3.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and David Gregorio)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

