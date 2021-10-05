https://hannity.com/media-room/blame-game-biden-claims-republicans-are-preventing-dems-from-doing-our-job/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=blame-game-biden-claims-republicans-are-preventing-dems-from-doing-our-job

President Biden blamed his own party’s inability to advance his economic agenda on Republicans Monday, asking members of the GOP to “get out of the way” so they “don’t destroy” the United States.

“Not only are Republicans refusing to do their job, they’re threatening to use their power to prevent us from doing our job… It’s hypocritical, dangerous, and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility know absolutely no bounds,” said the President.

“I cannot believe that will be the end result, because the consequences are so dire,” he added. “But can I guarantee it? If I could, I would. But I can’t.”

“Your lieutenants in Congress must understand that you do not want your unified Democratic government to sleepwalk toward an avoidable catastrophe when they have had nearly three months’ notice to do their job,” McConnell wrote.

“Republicans’ position is simple. We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well.”

Watch the President’s comments above.

