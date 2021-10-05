https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/05/breaking-the-fbi-raided-the-offices-of-the-nypd-sergeants-benevolent-association-this-morning/

Breaking news out of New York City where we’re seeing reports that the FBI raided the offices of the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association this morning:

FBI agents are reportedly still inside the building:

But nobody seems to know what it’s about:

The union had come under fire last year for doxxing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter after she was arrested during BLM protests:

There is going to be a lot of this from NYC Dems over the coming days:

So far, there’s no response to the raid on their Twitter account:

We’ll keep you posted.

