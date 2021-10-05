https://www.theepochtimes.com/bridgerton-hair-and-makeup-designer-marc-pilcher-dead-at-53_4032215.html

By Kate Feldman

From New York Daily News

News “Bridgerton,” who won an Emmy just weeks ago, hair and makeup designer Marc Pilcher died Sunday of COVID-19.

He was 53.

Pilcher was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, his family and friends said in a statement.

“The passing of Marc Pilcher is beyond words,” “Bridgerton” producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted. “I will forever be in awe of the incredible hairstyling and makeup work that he brought to ‘Bridgerton.’ My heart goes out to his loved ones as we lost him way too soon.”

Phoebe Dynevor, who starred in the Netflix regal drama as Daphne Bassett, said she was at a “loss for words.”

“Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award,” tweeted Nicola Coughlan, who played Penelope Featherington.

“It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that COVID is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others.”

Pilcher won a Creative Emmy last month for outstanding period and/or character hairstyling.

Before “Bridgerton,” he was nominated for an Oscar for his work on “Mary Queen of Scots,” the 2018 film starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie.

Pilcher launched his career in theater on the West End on shows like “Company” and “Sunset Boulevard,” then branched out into TV and film, including “Downton Abbey.”

“Glamorous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design,” his family said. “Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realized before.”

