https://www.theblaze.com/news/canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-gets-ridiculed-online-for-using-newest-woke-term-2slgbtqqia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau showed that he can’t be beat for using the most updated woke term possible, but many on social media derided him for the labyrinthine computation.

Trudeau issued the confounding tweet on Tuesday.

“People across the country are lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are missing or have been murdered. We must continue to work together, raise awareness, and advocate to end this ongoing national tragedy,” he said.





Many on social media expressed bewilderment at the newest update to the “LGBTQ” acronym meant to include every possible form of gender identity or sexual preference.

“Secular orthodoxies are always expanding in the name of inclusion and make the orthodoxies of last week heresies this week. I personally have just started saying ‘Alphabet Gang’ instead of trying to trot through all the letters,” responded talk radio host Erick Erickson.

The term, an initialism, apparently refers to “two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual” people. Trudeau was participating in Canadian National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people. Canadians are asked to wear red and to hang a red dress in their windows to call attention to those missing and murdered by systemic racism and gender based violence.

Here are some more choice responses:

“I honestly thought this was parody when I first read it.”

“2SLGBTQQIA+ is Elon Musk’s 2nd kid’s name.”

“That looks like the part number for my refrigerator’s water filter.”

“This is a joke, right? did a toddler get to his keyboard?”

“This is starting to look like a password suggestion…….”

Trudeau had been previously mocked for stumbling while trying to say the smaller phrase, “LGBTQ+” during a speech condemning conversion therapy.

Here’s the video of Trudeau failing to say LGBTQ+:







Justin Trudeau stumbles while trying to say ‘LGBTQ+’



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

