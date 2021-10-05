https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/car-with-explosives-outside-supreme-court-perp-now-in-custody/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
JUST IN: Capitol Police shutting down roads as they investigate a “suspicious vehicle” outside the U.S. Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/xZ0K3aBSGr
— Personal Blog Media News (@pbmnews) October 5, 2021
Capitol Police conducted a ‘controlled explosion’ on a suspicious vehicle outside the Supreme Court.
Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan was arrested at the scene.
‘One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV.’
Car with explosives outside Supreme Court this mirning??!! 🤔🙄 another F🐝👁 thing or what? So tired of EVIL sgit already!! pic.twitter.com/nx3NJkKp4Q
— CJ17Stormrider (@CJ17Stormrider) October 5, 2021
BREAKING: Man taken into custody at US Capitol pic.twitter.com/tGYq4GtQ9z
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 5, 2021