https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/car-with-explosives-outside-supreme-court-perp-now-in-custody/

Posted by Kane on October 5, 2021 12:11 pm

Capitol Police conducted a ‘controlled explosion’ on a suspicious vehicle outside the Supreme Court.

Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan was arrested at the scene.

‘One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV.’

